Blotter: Feb. 8, 2024

<strong>ARMED VIOLENCE</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Dylan E. Palenik, 31, of Kankakee, for the charges of armed violence, armed habitual offender, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest Tuesday.

At 11:58 p.m., Kankakee police observed a Ford Taurus traveling east in the 600 block of East River Street, according to a police report.

There were two men inside the vehicle. The license plate registration expired in July 2023, the police report said. The officer conducted a traffic stop.

An officer asked Palenik if there was anything inside of the vehicle the officer should be aware of. Palenik started to get annoyed, the officer said. The officer requested a K-9 officer to the scene. The K-9 search gave a positive alert on the vehicle, the report said.

Palenik told the officer there was methamphetamine and a firearm in the vehicle. Both items were recovered.

A substance believed to be methamphetamine was located in the vehicle as well as a Taurus TCP in a holster.

Palenik tried to flee but was stopped by officers, the report said.