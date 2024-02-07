Pembroke woman charged for bribery

KANKAKEE — A Pembroke Township woman was arrested by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department last week for the charges of bribery, obstructing justice/communicating with a witness and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Sharona S. Mondy, 37, is alleged to have offered a bribe to a witness in regards to an ongoing case involving her live-in boyfriend in hopes that the witness would recant an official statement made during the initial investigation, a sheriff’s department release said.

Bribery is a Class 2 felony. Obstructing justice/communicating with a witness and unlawful possession of a controlled substance each are Class 4 felonies.

Mondy was arrested following a lengthy investigation, the release said.

A Kankakee County judge released the 37-year-old Mondy following her detention hearing Feb. 2. Mondy’s next court date is March 4.

“As the County Sheriff, it is incumbent upon us to express our unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of the Criminal Justice System. We hold this institution in the highest regard, and any allegations of tampering with its sanctity are treated with the utmost seriousness,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release.

“We are resolute in our intention to hold Ms. Mondy accountable for her actions, sending a clear message that any attempts to disrupt our justice system will not be tolerated. In the pursuit of justice, we stand firm, ensuring that the principles that underpin our legal system remain steadfast and unyielding.”