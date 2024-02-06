Sunday shots fired incident leads to arrest of one person

KANKAKEE — Martin Carmona, of Kankakee, was arrested early Sunday by Kankakee police following a shots fired incident in the area of East Hickory Street and South Osborn Avenue.

Kankakee police charged the 27-year-old Carmona for aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a gang member, armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer, according to a Kankakee police report.

The shooting bookended a weekend where four individuals — two men and two male juveniles — suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Since Jan. 1, six people have been shot in the city of Kankakee, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

The incidents led Kidwell to ask for assistance from Illinois State Police and Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department with extra patrols.

<strong>SUNDAY SHOOTING</strong>

At approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, an officer was talking with an individual in the area of East Hickory Street and South Osborn Avenue. Two other officers arrived on scene.

At this time, there were four audible gunshots heard in the area, the report said.

The officers spotted a subject wearing an orange jacket and dark pants crossing the street north into the west alley of South Osborn Avenue and East Hickory Street. The officers pursued the subject in an attempt to investigate and determine if the subject was involved in the shots fired, according to the report.

Officers identified the subject as Carmona, who was taken into custody, the report said.

At approximately 4:38 a.m., officers located a firearm in the area.

Carmona was found to be in possession of a white powdery substance in his front hoodie pocket.

<strong>FRIDAY SHOOTING</strong>

The incident occurred two days after the four individuals were shot in Kankakee on Friday.

All four showed up at Kankakee hospitals and police were contacted by hospital staff.

The wounds were believed to be non-life-threatening, Kankakee police said.

On Friday at 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the area of River Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to shots fired. They located several shell casings and a Chevy Tahoe that was struck several times by gunfire, a Kankakee police report said.

A short time later, a Kankakee hospital advised KanComm dispatch they had three gunshot victims walk into the hospital.

While officers were canvassing the area, Kankakee County deputies located a Hyundai parked near the hospital that had been struck several times by gunfire, the report said.

Two of the victims were 17-year-old males and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old man is currently in stable condition at a Chicago area hospital.

Both the Tahoe and Hyundai were towed for further investigation.

Officers located several scenes which were photographed and processed by Kankakee City detectives.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were notified by KanComm that an 18-year-old man arrived at a Kankakee hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening wound to his arm.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said due to the recent violence, Illinois State Police and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting Kankakee City Police with additional patrols and enforcement action.