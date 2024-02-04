Additional police patrols in Kankakee following rash of shootings

KANKAKEE — Since Jan. 1, six people have been shot in the city of Kankakee.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said due to the recent violence, Illinois State Police and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting Kankakee City Police with additional patrols and enforcement action.

On Friday at 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the area of River Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to shots fired. They located several shell casings and a Chevy Tahoe that was struck several times by gunfire, a Kankakee police report said.

A short time later, a Kankakee hospital advised KanComm dispatch they had three gunshot victims walk into the hospital.

While officers were canvassing the area, Kankakee County deputies located a Hyundai parked near the hospital that had been struck several times by gunfire, the report said.

Two of the victims were 17-year-old males and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old man is currently in stable condition at a Chicago area hospital.

Both the Tahoe and Hyundai were towed for further investigation.

Officers located several scenes which were photographed and processed by Kankakee City detectives.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were notified by KanComm that an 18-year-old man arrived at a Kankakee hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening wound to his arm.

On Sunday, Kankakee police took a man into custody following a shots-fired report in the area of the East 1400 block of East Hickory Street. The suspect was taken into custody in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue, Kidwell said.