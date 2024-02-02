Blotter: Feb. 2, 2024

<strong>Theft</strong>

Bourbonnais police arrested Brian T. Meredith, 61, of Bradley, for the charges of criminal damage to property (Class 3 felony) and theft (Class 3 felony) Wednesday (Jan. 31).

At approximately 1:09 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 600 block of Armour Road and met with a person who wished to remain anonymous. He advised Meredith was at Kankakee Terrace (100 Belle Aire Ave.) to get metal out of radiators and air conditioning units, a Bourbonnais police report said.

Two officers located Meredith stripping metal out of an air conditioning unit. They located four other units that had been broken apart and stripped of metals, the report said.

Officers recovered tools as well as a bicycle with a kid carrier attached to the back that had metal parts in it, the report said.

The owner of the building estimated the damage to the five air conditioners at $9,000.