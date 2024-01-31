Kankakee man found guilty of 2021 murder

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man has been found guilty for the stabbing and death of 60-year-old Anthony Gray, of Kankakee.

Terry Brown was found guilty for the June 2021 death of Gray.

On Monday, Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson announced his ruling. He presided over the bench trial earlier this month.

The 65-year-old Brown faces up to 60 years in prison, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe in a post on his office’s Facebook page Monday.

The homicide occurred June 22, 2021, in a residence in the 300 block of North Wildwood Avenue in Kankakee. Gray died of multiple stab wounds.

At the time, investigators believed the incident was a result of ongoing issues between Brown and Gray.

Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reedy, Chief of the Criminal Division, prosecuted the case. Assistant Public Defender Jamie Boyd represented Brown.