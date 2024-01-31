Blotter: Jan. 31, 2024

<strong>Aggravated battery</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Jacob R. Bailey, 18, of Manteno, following an incident outside a business in the 1000 block of West Jeffery Street on Jan. 24.

According to a Kankakee police report, at 8:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the business in the 1000 block of West Jeffery Street in reference to a fight in progress, a Kankakee police report said.

The officers were advised Bailey had stabbed two men. Officers recovered a knife from Bailey, the report said.

While on scene, two women approached the officers and told them Bailey was involved in a road rage incident before the stabbings. The women said Bailey got out of a gray sedan and approached their vehicle threatening them. The women said they fled the scene and that Bailey chased them on foot, the report said.

The two women signed a complaint for disorderly conduct, according to the report.

Officers traveled to a Kankakee hospital to interview the two men being treated for injuries received in the altercation with Bailey.

The men said they were walking into the business when they encountered Bailey talking to himself. The two men said that an argument ensued between Bailey and one of the men. A drink was thrown at Bailey by one of the men and a fight ensued, the report said.

Bailey reportedly bit the ear of the man he was fighting. The second man reportedly attempted to break up the fight and received a laceration to the back. The two men, who are Black, said Bailey, who is white, used a racial slur directed at them, the report said.

Bailey was treated for minor injuries and later transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

According to Kankakee County online court records, Bailey was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (Class 3 felony). He was released following a detention hearing Monday. He is to have no contact with the four victims. Bailey must refrain from possessing a firearm or other dangerous weapons.