Blotter: Jan. 25, 2024

Weapons

Bradley police arrested Paul A. Witowski, 56, of Bradley, following a disturbance call at a home in the 500 block of Beckman Drive.

On Monday at approximately 2 a.m., officers were en route to the scene when they were advised by a caller that Witowski was in possession of a weapon and stated he would shoot police, a Bradley police report said.

Bradley police with assistance from Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies observed Witowski through a window and could see he did not possess a firearm at that time, so entry was made, the report said.

Witowski resisted officers when they attempted to take him into custody and while attempting to place him into a patrol vehicle he resisted again, according to the report.

An officer spoke to two victims (family members) who said Witowski was physical and displayed a knife, the report said.

Officers located multiple pellet guns, multiple live ammunition rounds in a variety of calibers and a .22 caliber rifle all around where Witowski was sitting in the living room when first observed by officers. Witowski was found to be wearing body armor, the report said.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Witowski for felon in possession of a weapon (Class 2 felony) and resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor).