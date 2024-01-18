Blotter: Jan. 18, 2024

FIREARM

Bradley police were dispatched to a Kankakee hospital Sunday in reference to a self-inflicted gunshot victim.

According to a Bradley Police report, the victim, Tristen Thornton, 26, of Bradley, told officers he was attempting to clean a firearm in a residence in the 100 block of South Grand Avenue and accidentally shot himself, causing a non-life-threatening wound.

Thornton drove himself to the hospital for treatment of the wound, the report said.

Thornton was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with reckless discharge of a firearm. He was released following a detention hearing before a Kankakee County judge, online court records indicated.