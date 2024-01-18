2 arrests made in shots fired incident in Iroquois County

SHELDON — Two people were arrested after a shots-fired incident at a gathering in rural Sheldon early Sunday morning.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said in a Tuesday news release 19-year-old Zakkaree M. Stano, of Watseka, and a 17-year-old-male, also from Watseka, were arrested for the charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felony).

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in rural Sheldon after ICOM received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at a large gathering on a property, the news release said.

Upon their arrival, deputies encountered numerous subjects fleeing the area.

On scene, it was determined Stano and the 17-year-old male had left the area after the shooting and previous arrival of law enforcement, according to the news release.

No injuries were reported from the gunfire, the news release said.

On Tuesday morning, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force, arrested the 17-year-old male without incident.

Late Tuesday evening, Santo turned himself in to Iroquois County detectives, the news release said.

Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding Sunday morning’s shooting contact the sheriff’s office at 815-432-6992.