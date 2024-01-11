Blotter: Jan. 11, 2024

<strong>SHOOTING</strong>

A 41-year-old man was shot multiple times at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Wildwood in Kankakee.

Officers responded to the location in reference to shots fired.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where his wounds were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Eight 9mm shell casings were recovered and detectives processed the scene. Detectives are working on leads for this case, the report said.

Anyone with information in regard to this case can contact investigators at 815-933-0426.