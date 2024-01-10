St. Anne man arrested on Michigan probation violation

KANKAKEE — The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force and Kankakee Police Department arrested Oshay L Robicheaux, 23, of St. Anne on Tuesday. He was wanted on a warrant out of Wayne County, Mich.

Robicheaux was taken into custody at approximately 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, during a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Court Street, a Tri-County Auto Task Force press release.

In September 2022, Robicheaux was placed on probation in Wayne County, Mich., following a February 2022 arrest where he was found to be in possession of a stolen 2021 Yamaha YZ250 motorcycle. The Detroit Police Department and United States Customs were the arresting agencies, the press release said.

In September 2023, Robicheaux was arrested by the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force after he was found to be in possession of a 2012 Chrysler 300 that contained a motor, transmission and other essential vehicle parts from a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye. This case is still pending in Kankakee County, according to the press release.

Wayne County determined that Robicheaux violated his probation following his arrest in Kankakee and a warrant was issued and sent to Tri-County Auto Theft on Monday and requested assistance in locating him, the press release said.