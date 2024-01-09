Blotter: Jan. 9, 2024

Criminal Sexual Assault

Manteno police arrested Keith W. Hess, 72, of Manteno, Jan. 5 on a warrant for the charges of two felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18 and four counts criminal sexual abuse of a family member under the age of 18.

According to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, there were four victims and the incidents occurred between May 2010 and May 2022.

Following a detention hearing Monday, a Kankakee County judge granted the state’s attorney’s request for Hess to be detained. His next court date is Jan 25.