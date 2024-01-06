Blotter: Jan. 6, 2024

<strong>Armed robbery</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Jaylon Perkins, 21, of Bourbonnais, on Wednesday for the charge of armed robbery.

The armed robbery occurred Christmas Day, Kankakee police said.

The victim told officers he was contacted by Perkins about a pair of red and white gym shoes the victim was selling on Facebook Marketplace.

According to the victim, Perkins and another male subject met the victim at his residence in the 500 block of South Harrison Avenue.

Perkins and the other male arrived on foot and approached the victim and talked about the shoes. The victim stated when he finally showed the shoes Perkins took a black pistol from his waistband and put it in the victim’s face.

Perkins took the shoes and ran away with the other male subject.

On Wednesday, Kankakee police detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Gettysburg Drive in Bourbonnais. Perkins was taken into custody and several items were recovered, including two handguns.

Perkins was on parole after agreeing to plead guilty to a 2019 home invasion. He received an eight-year sentence served at 50%. He received a day of credit for each day he served. Perkins also received credit for time served in the Kankakee County jail.

Kankakee police were assisted by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Bourbonnais Police Department and the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team.