Man charged with leaving scene of accident

KANKAKEE — Jose Mendoza, of Kankakee, is charged with leaving the scene of a Sept. 26 accident in which the victim, Darrin Myers, died nine days later.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Sept. 26, the 54-year-old Myers was riding his bicycle in the area of East River Street and South Washington Avenue when he was struck by a truck operated by the 67-year-old Mendoza, said Kankakee Police Commander Avery Ivey.

Myers was transported to a Kankakee hospital before being transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana in Champaign County where he died Oct. 4. Myers was living with friends on South Washington Avenue. His family lives out of the area, Ivey said.

Using video from the area, police officers were able to identify Mendoza’s vehicle and get the license plate number. Mendoza was arrested Sept. 29, Ivey said.

“We are in the process of reviewing the file for upgraded charges and anticipate upgraded charges being filed,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

According to Kankakee County court records, Mendoza’s next court date is Jan. 17.