No charges filed in May shooting death

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office said it will not file charges against an off-duty police officer who shot and killed Michael O. Godinez, of Clifton, during an incident that occurred at a party in May at a residence in unincorporated Bourbonnais.

The officer is employed as a police officer with a department outside of Kankakee County, according to a report from Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

Rowe issued the report Nov. 27, 2023, according to a copy provided to the Daily Journal.

His office received the last lab report on Nov. 24, the report said.

The name of the officer has not been released. He is only referenced through initials.

“It is the opinion of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office that there is no probable cause to support a charge for murder in any degree, further, based upon our review of the evidence, the actions of T.D. in shooting [Godinez] was justified and undertaken in defense of self and others,” Rowe wrote in summarizing the investigation.

The gun T.D. fired was registered to him personally, Rowe said.

Rowe wrote in his conclusion: “Based upon the evidence and the overwhelming totality of the circumstances, T.D. acted in defense of self and others. T.D.’s use of force was reasonable because [Godinez’s] actions posed a very real and imminent threat of death or great bodily harm. Under the law, specifically 720 ILCS 5/7-1, this is a justifiable use of deadly force.

“As with any case, we will always consider new evidence or information that might come forward. Individuals with any such evidence should contact the Investigations Division of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and/or Illinois State Police Troop 5.”

The report consisted of multiple hours of numerous video interviews, more than 25 initial and supplemental reports, 15 interview summaries, photographs, autopsy reports, lab reports and multiple 911 calls. Witnesses to the incident, including the deceased, were identified by initials.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:23 a.m. May 27 during a house party in the 1100 block of Coyote Run in unincorporated Bourbonnais.

The 23-year-old Godinez was found unresponsive by police. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest area. Godinez was pronounced dead at a Kankakee hospital.

“We previously met with the family of [Godinez], provided them with information consistent with the findings of the investigation and eyewitness interviews, explained to them our process for reviewing the evidence and all factors taken into consideration as part of the review, including how the evidence informs our conclusion. The family was appreciative and expressed understanding of the process and the outcome,” the report said.

<strong>REPORT FINDINGS</strong>

T.D., two of his cousins (a male and female) and another person were invited to attend an “after-party” at the home on Coyote Run. Godinez and four to five people arrived shortly thereafter, according to the report.

Witnesses said they observed Godinez and another male each wearing a single glove. The witnesses observed the pair passing a firearm back and forth several times. Other party attendees found this extremely concerning behavior, according to the report.

Witnesses said they saw Godinez and the other man confronted T.D.’s male cousin about gang affiliation. The report went on and said, T.D.’s cousin told the others he came with he was concerned and that it was time to leave.

While the cousin was standing in the doorway of the residence waiting for his sister to retrieve his coat, Godinez and the other man “bumrushed” him and took him to the ground outside the residence, the report said.

According to the report, Godinez pulled out a gun and pointed it at the cousin. He also pointed it at T.D. and other people. T.D. saw that Godinez had his finger on the trigger. Godinez put the gun to the cousin’s head multiple times.

Based on those actions, T.D. perceived Godinez to pose a strong and imminent threat of death or great bodily harm. T.D. fired his gun striking Godinez, the report said.

Police reported they found the gun Godinez was holding next to him. He was also wearing a glove on one hand.

T.D., his cousins and the other person with them at the party went in two cars to the Bourbonnais Police Department. T.D. told officers he had secured his gun in his vehicle. Both vehicles were searched by officers.

The cousin had injuries to his leg and mouth “consistent with a violent assault,” the report said.

“Not a single witness, including associates of [Godinez], provided any contradicting version of the events and nearly all refused to cooperate with the police or provide any statement at all,” the report said.

“Even in the face of the pleas of [Godinez’s] family members to come forward with information, as of the date of this report the witnesses who attended the party with [Godinez] and were present when the shooting occurred have rebuffed Detectives’ attempts to speak about the incident. Their refusal to provide any information in connection with the shooting death of their friend is unfortunate and equally telling.”