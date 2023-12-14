Three arrested on warrants in Iroquois County

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests in Iroquois County Tuesday.

Deitrick D. Baines, 41, of rural Martinton; Candace R. Searcy, 38, of Cissna Park; and Kyle A. Frazier, 22, of Hoopeston; were arrested for having outstanding warrants.

Baines was arrested on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with aggravated fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 Felony. Baines was taken into custody without incident at his residence and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.

Searcy was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Vermilion and Douglas counties in Illinois and Benton County in Indiana.

Searcy was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant charging her with failure to appear for the offense of possession of cocaine, a Douglas County warrant charging her with failure to appear for the offense of possession of methamphetamine and a Benton County, Ind., warrant charging her with a violation of probation for the offense of possession of methamphetamine.

Searcy was taken into custody without incident at her residence and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.

Frazier was arrested on an outstanding Vermilion County arrest warrant charging him with criminal damage to property. Frazier was taken into custody without incident at a residence in Cissna Park and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.