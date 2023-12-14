Judge denies Harris' pretrial release request

KANKAKEE — Xandria Harris’ motion for pretrial release was denied Wednesday by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy-Bradshaw-Elliott.

Harris, 28, and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, are charged with first degree murder and attempted murder for shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding fellow officer Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

The officers were dispatched to the Comfort Inn hotel property for a report of a barking dog in a vehicle. They were told by hotel employees when asked that Sullivan was staying at the hotel. The officers knew there was a warrant out for the arrest of the 27-year-old Sullivan.

“The state has proven by clear and convincing evidence that Xandria Harris poses a real and serious threat to the community and also to her children,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Bradshaw-Elliott reviewed approximately 10 minutes of footage from the body cam worn by Rittmanic.

“There is no evidence on this video that [Harris] tried to stop him,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

The hearing was recessed this past Friday to allow Bradshaw-Elliott and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe to review the result of a psychological evaluation of Harris prepared by a psychologist hired as an expert witness by Harris’ attorneys — Cierra Norris and Gloria Smith.

The psychologist said Harris suffered trauma, battered women syndrome and PTSD from her abusive relationship with Sullivan.

Rowe argued he had not seen any reports that showed that.

Before Wednesday’s hearing started, Smith gave Rowe a copy of four police reports as examples of Sullivan’s violent and abusive behavior.

Rowe went through each report.

The first three reports made no mention of Harris, Rowe said.

“The fourth one said Harris got in the middle between her brother and Sullivan to break up a fight. Sullivan threw a punch and hit her,” Rowe said.

Smith said she provided some of the reports to show that Sullivan was a violent person. All four reports dealt with Sullivan having physical altercations.

“They show he is violent with lots of people, including Xandria Harris,” Smith said.

Sullivan, Harris and their two children were in the hotel room the night of the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Harris was eight-months pregnant.

There were multiple weapons found in the hotel room, Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Rowe has also charged Harris with three counts of child endangerment.

Harris’ attorneys filed the motion based on the pretrial fairness portion of the SAFE-T Act. It allows defendants who were in jail prior to the law taking effect Sept. 18 to file a motion to be released with conditions set by the act.

If a defendant is ordered detained, prosecutors have 90 days to bring it to trial, unless the defense seeks a continuance, according to the SAFE-T Act.

Smith told Bradshaw-Elliott and Rowe she was seeking the continuance.

The next court date is Feb. 9.