Riley Fox's killer dies in prison

WILMINGTON — The man ultimately convicted to the June 2004 murder of Wilmington 3-year-old Riley Fox died Thursday in state prison.

In 2010, Scott Eby, 52, confessed and was later convicted of Riley’s murder.

It was a case which gripped Wilmington and Will County.

At the time of his death, Eby was serving a life sentence in the Menard Correctional Center.

Kevin Fox, Riley’s father, was initially charged with his daughter’s murder. He was later exonerated through DNA evidence after his attorney, Kathleen Zellner, pushed for a private lab test.

Almost a year later, Fox was freed from the Will County Jail and his murder charges were dismissed. Private lab test produced “inconclusive” results on the saliva samples. Fox was eventually cleared.

Fox died in March from injuries suffered in a head-on collision in Arkansas. He was 46.

In a published report in the Patch, Zellner said it was ironic Kevin Fox and Eby died in the same year.

“Kevin’s death was heartbreaking and tragic. Eby’s death is the opposite. He forfeited his right to life when he murdered Riley,” she said. “His death brings a measure of justice and relief to Riley’s family.”

In June 2004, Eby was driving through Wilmington in the late night hours committing burglaries of homes. He was across the street from the Riley home and he eventually entered the residence.

He saw Riley sleeping on the living room couch. He took her.

He later sexually assaulted her. He decided to kill her after a covering over her eyes fell off.