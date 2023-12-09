Attorney argues Sullivan physically abused Harris

KANKAKEE — An attorney for 28-year-old Xandria Harris argued she suffers from battered woman syndrome and feared for her life the December 2021 night her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, shot and killed Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounded fellow officer Tyler Bailey.

“Xandria Harris is not a cold-blooded police killer. She is not a cop shooter. She was in a relationship with a cop killer, Darius Sullivan,” Gloria Smith said Friday during a tense hearing seeking the pretrial release of Harris.

The pretrial release portion of the SAFE-T Act allows defendants who were in jail prior to the law taking effect Sept. 18 to file a motion to be released with conditions set by the act.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. The 27-year-old Sullivan is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery discharging a firearm.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott presided over the 40-minute hearing attended by approximately 60 people, including family members of the victims and defendants.

As has been the case when either Sullivan or Harris are in court, Bradley police officers and local law enforcement officers attend.

“Xandria Harris was terrified of Darius Sullivan. Xandria Harris could not leave him. Xandria Harris never fired a shot at Sgt. Rittmanic or Officer Bailey. She never wanted the police officers to be shot,” Smith continued.

<strong>EXPERT’S REPORT</strong>

A psychologist was hired by Smith and attorney Cierra Norris to interview Harris. The doctor examined Harris’ medical records for treatment of injuries she received from Sullivan during domestic incidents.

Smith said Harris was in a relationship with a dangerous man. She feared for the safety of her and her children. Harris was also six months pregnant.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe argued the facts laid out by Smith were the defense’s version.

“To use [Ms. Smith’s] words, Xandria Harris absolutely is a cop killer. She is also a cop shooter. She is 100% responsible for the murder of Sgt. Rittmanic and the shooting of Officer Bailey,” Rowe said.

Harris had choices, Rowe said. She could have gone back into the hotel room, closed the door and called 911.

Rowe also argued that in 2016, Sullivan called 911 to report he had been battered by Harris.

The hearing was continued to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Since Bradshaw-Elliott and Rowe received copies of the report Friday, they will have time to read the doctor’s 28-page report before the hearing continues.

<strong>NIGHT OF THE SHOOTING</strong>

Rittmanic and Bailey responded to the Comfort Inn hotel property for a report of dogs barking in a car in the hotel parking lot.

According to police reports, the officers learned from hotel employees that Sullivan had rented a room.

Sullivan was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for missing a court appearance.

The officers knocked on the door of the room Sullivan, Harris and their two children were staying in.

After multiple attempts by the officers to get someone to open the door, Harris opened, but not all the way.

Harris tried to close it but couldn’t because Bailey had his foot in the doorway.

A struggle ensued. When the door opened, Sullivan came from around the corner of the room, pointing a 9mm semi-automatic firearm and shot Bailey.

Sullivan ran down the hallway after Rittmanic. They struggled. Sullivan’s gun jammed. He got control of Rittmanic’s duty weapon and fired two shots into her.

Sullivan fled in a vehicle.

He was located in Indiana and arrested. Harris turned herself in to Bradley police.