Kankakee police make arrest in stabbing

KANKAKEE — A domestic incident led to the stabbing of two men earlier this week in Kankakee.

Kankakee police reported at 8:58 p.m. Sunday, they were dispatched to the 100 block of West Chestnut Street in reference to two stabbing victims.

Police found the victim had been stabbed in the chest and his brother, Nicholas Parks, had been stabbed in the left arm. Parks’ brother was transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment, Kankakee police said.

Parks was transported by officers to the Kankakee Police Department after refusing medical treatment or to speak with police.

According to the report, detectives continued to investigate. Police learned on Monday that the initial story had been fabricated to conceal a domestic violence incident between two family members.

In addition, investigators were able to obtain additional evidence to corroborate statements given by the victim. Parks was then arrested. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Parks for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery using a weapon.

A Kankakee County Circuit judge denied the state’s attorney’s office petition to have Parks detained.

According to online court records, the judge ordered Parks to have no contact with the victim or the residence where the incident occurred.

Parks was also ordered to surrender any firearms to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and FOID card to the Kankakee Circuit Clerk’s Office.