Watseka man arrested for stealing vehicles

KANKAKEE — The Tri-County Auto Task Force arrested a Watseka man last week for stealing two vehicles, including a Pembroke Township man’s truck used for a food pantry.

Edward Handy, 40, of Watseka, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle, according to online court records.

Watseka police officials said Handy’s parents were granted an order of protection against their son after he threatened them on Nov. 28.

Handy’s parents awoke Nov. 29 and discovered their vehicle had been stolen, Douglas police officials said.

It appears Handy took the keys some time prior to the order of protection being served.

Watseka police said they were notified later Nov. 29 that the vehicle was found in rural St. Anne/Pembroke area.

Handy left the vehicle there and stole the food pantry truck, according to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Handy was later stopped and taken into custody by Kankakee and Bradley police officers in the 300 block of East Broadway Street in Bradley, sheriff’s officials said.

On Monday, Handy was arrested for violating the order of protection, Watseka police said.