Police arrest two people following vehicle hijacking, crash

KANKAKEE — Two people were arrested by Kankakee police for the charges of armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking and vehicular invasion Saturday.

William J. Silas, 22, and Embassy C. Spain, 19, are both residents of Kankakee. Silas was also wanted on a warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections for violating parole, according to a Kankakee police report.

At 6:27 p.m., Kankakee police responded to the 600 block of North Harrison Avenue, in reference to a robbery/vehicular hijacking. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 35-year-old victim who stated that he was robbed in the west alley of 600 N. Harrison Ave. while moving some tools from his vehicle to his wife’s vehicle, according to the report.

The victim stated Silas approached him outside his wife’s 2019 GMC Acadia and showed a handgun demanding his belongings. The victim told Silas that he did not have anything and that is when Spain appeared and entered the driver’s seat of the 2019 Acadia, the report said.

Silas subsequently entered the passenger side of the vehicle at which time they drove out of the alley and headed north on North Harrison Avenue.

The victim stated that he tried to hang onto the vehicle but eventually let go to avoid serious injury. The victim last observed the vehicle traveling eastbound on East Locust Street.

According to the report, the victim stated his cellphone and personal belongings remained inside the vehicle, and that he ran to the 600 block of North Chicago Avenue and requested help from two subjects standing outside their house to call the police.

At 6:33 p.m., a Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputy observed the 2019 GMC Acadia at Liberty Street and Kinzie Avenue in Bradley and initiated a traffic stop on it.

The vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee at which time a pursuit ensued. The sheriff’s deputy and several police departments assisted in the pursuit. The vehicle wrecked near East 6000N Road and North 2000E Road in Kankakee County. Silas and Spain got out of the vehicle and ran.

Multiple police departments assisted in setting up a perimeter and deploying aerial drones, the report said.

At approximately 8 p.m., the aerial drones detected the couple in a field approximately a mile from where they fled from the vehicle following the crash. They were ultimately located and taken into custody, the report said.

Several agencies assisted with this investigation including the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Bradley Police Department, Bourbonnais Police Department, Manteno Police Department, Illinois State Police, Momence Police Department, Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force and the Manteno Fire Department.