Blotter: Dec. 2, 2023

<strong>Robbery</strong>

Kankakee police investigated a robbery that occurred at 5:58 p.m, Thursday, at a business in the Shoppes at Meadowview.

According to a police report, officers spoke to the victim who said two males, dressed in all black and wearing ski masks, had robbed an employee of cash and battered him before fleeing.

Kankakee police ask that anyone with information to contact 815-933-0426.

<strong>Shots fired</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Jondarryous Davis, 22, of Kankakee, for the charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card Wednesday.

According to police reports, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 1700 block of East Cedar Street.

Davis is accused of firing two shots in the air from his vehicle at a vehicle occupied by an adult and 4-year-old juvenile Tuesday. The victim told police Davis then fled, the report said.

On Wednesday, Kankakee police investigators and members of the Stolen Auto Task executed a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of East Cedar Street. Davis was located hiding in a closet, the report said.

The Kankakee County’s State’s Attorney’s motion to detain was denied by a Kankakee County judge.

Under the Pretrial Fairness Act that went into effect in September, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon are non-detainable crimes.

Prosecutors must show probable cause the defendant should be detained.