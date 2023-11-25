Blotter: Nov. 25, 2023

Shots fired

• Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired that occurred at approximately 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.

Police received a call of shots fired at a residence in the 1700 block of South Kensington Avenue. When police arrived, several bullet holes were located to the front of the residence and front door. The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting, however there were no reported injuries, the report said.

Officers processed the scene. There is no current suspect information at this time, the report said.

Weapons

• Kankakee police arrested Ahmari N. Autman, 18, of Kankakee, for the charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, deface firearm identification markings, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/person under the age of 21 and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/loaded and no FOID.

According to a police report, at approximately 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, a two-man unit was conducting occupational traffic enforcement in the area of East River Street and South Wildwood Avenue.

While driving east on East River Street, one of the officers observed a black Subaru with the driver not wearing a seatbelt. Autman was observed reaching up and putting the seatbelt on, the report said.

According to the officers, they conducted a traffic stop at East River Street and South Wildwood Avenue. One of the officers said he could smell the odor of burnt cannabis coming from inside the vehicle, and also observed smoked blunts in a cup in the center cup holder, which were shown to the other officer.

The officers then observed an unsealed baggie of cannabis in the back seat.

Both Autman and the passenger were under the age of 21.

Autman was asked to turn the vehicle off and to step out of the vehicle.

When Autman stepped out of the vehicle he removed the crossbody bag from his person and set it in the driver’s seat before being patted down. The passenger was asked to step out and was patted down.

When one of the officers started searching the vehicle, Autman took off running north on South Wildwood Avenue. Autman was detained in the 400 block of South Wildwood Avenue by assisting officers. An officer located a loaded Taurus G2C with a round in the chamber inside the black Nike cross body bag that Autman had removed prior to the pat down.

The Taurus G2C had the serial numbers scratched off along with one in the chamber. Officers detained the passenger until the vehicle search was complete. The passenger was subsequently released.

Two tickets were given to Autman for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and not wearing a seat belt.