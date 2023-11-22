Bradley police investigate home invasion

BRADLEY — Three people were robbed at gunpoint in their Bradley home Saturday in the 100 block of North Quincy Avenue.

An officer was flagged down by a man who said three suspects had robbed him, a woman and a juvenile, according to a Bradley police report.

The suspects all were wearing dark clothing and masks when they made entry into the residence while pointing firearms at the victims. The suspects pointed guns at the victims’ heads while demanding their phones, money and other valuables.

The three offenders fled the residence with an undisclosed amount of cash, and multiple cell phones. Those cell phones were later recovered not far from the scene and taken in as evidence.

This incident appeared to be an isolated event and there is no indication of any ongoing threat.

Bradley detectives are currently investigating the incident and request the public to call Bradley Police Department Investigations Division at 815-936-5119 if they have any information.