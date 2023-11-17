Investigation reveals pregnant juvenile's fetus was dead prior to her being attacked

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee woman accused of battering a 17-year-old pregnant girl last week will not be charged with the murder of the fetus.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Thursday during the investigation medical records showed the victim’s 5-month-old fetus was declared dead by a doctor during an Oct. 30 office appointment.

Kiara L. Edwards, 25, remains charged by Rowe’s office for aggravated battery in a public place. The charge is a Class 3 felony with a possible prison sentence of two to five years.

“We reviewed the victim’s medical records with medical experts, the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and city of Kankakee law enforcement,” Rowe said. “Those records indicate the fetus had no heartbeat a week prior to the attack. Our sympathies to the victim.

“We understand the community’s desire for swift justice. But rather than getting it fast, it is more important to get it right. That’s why we took the additional time to review all the evidence in the case.

“In any case of the death of a fetus, we have to first make sure the fetus is alive at the time of the incident. That is crucial.”

No charges will be filed against the victim, Rowe said.

“We appreciate the Kankakee Police Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s office for their thorough and complete job,” Rowe said.

Edwards is accused of pulling the victim by her hair out of a parked vehicle Nov. 5 in a parking lot of a business in the 1600 block of East Maple Street. Edwards hit the victim numerous times, Kankakee police said.

Kankakee police were dispatched to Ascension Saint Mary Hospital at 12:09 a.m. Nov. 6, approximately four hours after the attack occurred, in reference to a pregnant girl who was battered.

Under the SAFE-T Act, Edwards was released from custody last week. Under the SAFE-T Act, aggravated battery is a non-detainable offense.

“Aggravated battery is only detainable if you can prove the victim suffered ‘great bodily harm,’ which is the very element that remains under investigation here pending medical review,” Rowe said last week.

The SAFE-T Act is a measure that reformed the state’s criminal justice system.

On Sept. 18, a portion of the SAFE-T Act — the Pretrial Fairness Act — took effect. The Pretrial Fairness Act focused on ending cash bail.