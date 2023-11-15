4 police vehicles collide during pursuit of hijacked vehicle in Kankakee County

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The pursuit of a vehicle hijacked at gunpoint in Lansing involving multiple law enforcement agencies Sunday afternoon led to the collision of four police vehicles, one of which necessitated extrication of an officer.

All officers involved were treated and released with minor injuries, according to a news release from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call reporting a traffic complaint, citing a vehicle driving recklessly through yards and at excessive speeds in alleyways in Kankakee.

Officers located the stolen vehicle. The driver evaded police through Kankakee and eventually proceeded east of town into the unincorporated areas of Kankakee County.

At 3:13 p.m., the stolen vehicle caused a collision involving an Illinois State Trooper, a St. Anne Police officer and two Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies near 10000 East Road/5500 South Road in Pembroke Township.

The stolen vehicle continued to flee from the scene at a high rate of speed. The unoccupied vehicle was located Tuesday in Pembroke.

“This reckless conduct, demonstrating a blatant disregard for authority and common decency, nearly resulted in the loss of lives of several law enforcement officers,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said.

“These highly perilous incidents are regrettably too common, and I am asking the community to assist us to prevent their recurrence.”

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 815-923-7463.