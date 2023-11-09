Kankakee police make arrest in battery of teen

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee woman accused of battering a 17-year-old pregnant girl was arrested Tuesday.

Kankakee police arrested Kiara L. Edwards, 25, of Kankakee, for the charge of aggravated battery where the victim is pregnant.

The 25-year-old Edwards is accused of battering the 17-year-old on Sunday night.

The victim was five-months pregnant. The unborn child was pronounced dead Monday, police said.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said additional charges could be filed after autopsy results are returned on the unborn child.

“This is a complicated case that we continue to investigate,” Kankakee Police Commander Avery Ivey said.

The victim and Edwards knew one another. Investigators believe a neighborhood dispute led to the incident, Ivey said.

Ivey said Edwards was a person of interest since the investigation started.

Edwards was booked Tuesday into the Jerome Combs Detention Center. Edwards also had two outstanding Kankakee County warrants for traffic violations. She is scheduled to appear Thursday in Kankakee County Circuit Court.

Ivey said officers on patrol took Edwards into custody at approximately 3 p.m. after she was observed in a vehicle.

According to a report, Kankakee police were dispatched to Ascension Saint Mary Hospital at 12:09 a.m. Monday in reference to a pregnant girl who was battered around 8 p.m. Sunday at a business in the 1600 block of East Maple Street.

The victim told investigators that while she was parked in the parking lot in the 1600 block of East Maple Street, Edwards pulled her out of the vehicle by her hair and hit her numerous times.