Grundy County coroner rules shooting involving police a homicide

MORRIS — The September deadly shooting of a Morris woman by a Morris Police Department officer has been ruled a homicide by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office.

Alivia A. Schwab, 40, was shot and killed Sept. 29 by a Morris officer in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

According to a news release that was released Wednesday, Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said after a lengthy inquiry into this death investigation, he ruled the manner of death to be homicide. Homicide by definition is the “death by the hands of another.”

A forensic autopsy and toxicology were completed along with many interviews, Callahan said.

Callahan said an investigation by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene unit and his office indicate Schwab was experiencing a mental health crisis while on the phone with the crisis hotline.

As police arrived on the scene, Schwab exited her apartment and began approaching officers in the parking lot while holding a knife in one hand and her cellphone in the other hand.

As she approached the officers, one officer fired four rounds at Schwab. Three rounds struck her. Schwab was pronounced dead at the scene.