Man robbed Monday evening in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated an armed robbery which occurred at 6:07 p.m. Monday on the city’s south side.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the 1300 block of South Third Avenue for multiple callers reporting the sound of gunfire, a Kankakee police report said.

While searching the area, officers received an additional call from a resident living in the 1300 block of South Third Avenue, stating that she had video of the subjects shooting in her backyard.

Officers learned while on scene that the incident was an armed robbery with rounds being fired at the victim. Several spent shell casings were located in the east alley where the incident occurred.

The victim informed officers that the suspect/suspects took his wallet, phone and cash. The victim was not harmed.