Blotter: Nov. 8, 2023

<strong>BURGLARY</strong>

Kankakee police investigated a Nov. 3 burglary at the Jewel grocery store in the 400 block of South Washington Avenue.

At 2:04 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the store in reference to a burglary. The suspect left on foot heading south from the store, the report said.

Employees were stocking products for the night when they described hearing broken glass coming from the front entrance of the store. They went to investigate and observed a man entering through the broken window.

The suspect was seen on video putting three bottles of alcoholic beverages and two bottles of a soft drink into a bag. He then left the store through the broken window.

A landscaping cinder block was used to break the window, the report said.

<strong>STABBING</strong>

Kankakee police were dispatched on Nov. 5 to a Kankakee hospital for a victim who was stabbed, according to a report.

The 30-year-old victim said a 25-year-old woman stabbed him in the chest. The victim said the incident occurred in the 700 block of North Rosewood Avenue. He said the woman suspect and him have a mutual friend, the report said.

The victim said the suspect got into an argument with him about where his brother was. She stabbed him with a utility knife, the report said.

