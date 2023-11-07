Kankakee police investigating battery and the death of unborn child

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a Sunday battery of a pregnant 17-year-old girl and the death of her unborn child.

Kankakee police said in a report they were dispatched to Ascension Saint Mary Hospital at 12:09 a.m. in reference to a pregnant female that was battered at a business in the 1600 block of East Maple Street around 8 p.m. Sunday

The unborn child was pronounced dead Monday, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said. The victim was five months pregnant.

The victim told investigators that while she was parked in the parking lot in the 1600 block of East Maple Street, a 25-year-old woman she is familiar with grabbed her out of the vehicle by her hair and began to hit her several times, the report said.

Investigators are searching for the suspect.