Man convicted in Bradley 1990 murder case returns to court

KANKAKEE — The man found guilty of murdering 80-year-old Helen Correll in 1990 when he was a teen was back in Kankakee County Court Thursday as part of his resentencing.

John Colasurdo, now 48, was 14 when he stabbed Correll multiple times inside her Bradley house. Colasurdo and a 12-year-old old boy were inside the house when Correll walked in on them.

The investigation into Correll’s death turned into a “cold case” until a letter written by one of the two boys — which one wrote the letter is not known — was received in 2003.

In 2004, Bradley investigators arrested Colasurdo for Correll’s death.

Colasurdo was in prison serving time for two convictions from the 1990s: an unrelated attempted murder in Cook County and an aggravated battery committed in Perry County.

Back in 1990, a juvenile younger than 18 could be tried as an adult for murder. The 12-year-old could not be charged because he was too young under the law.

Colasurdo was convicted and sentenced to natural life in prison by now-retired Kankakee County Circuit Judge Clark Erickson.

Colasurdo is being resentenced based on a U.S. Supreme Court 2012 ruling holding that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for all children 17 or younger convicted of homicide are unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment.

The ruling meant teens sentenced to life in prison without parole at age 14 are entitled to new sentencing hearings.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott is presiding over the case.

Colasurdo filed an appeal with the Third District of the Illinois Appellate Court, arguing he should be resentenced and should have been tried as a juvenile.

In their ruling, the three justices agreed Colasurdo should be resentenced under Miller v. Alabama.

However, they ruled against him being tried as a juvenile. There is no statute of limitations on murder cases, they wrote in their ruling.

The justices remanded the case back to Bradshaw-Elliott’s court.

Colasurdo is representing himself with Assistant Public Defender Amanda Studenka as standby counsel. Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Sheila Kramer is prosecuting the case.

Kramer and Colasurdo said they both are awaiting results from their expert witnesses. Bradshaw-Elliott set Jan. 18, 2024, as the next court date.

In an Oct. 14 Daily Journal story, it was reported Colasurdo would be resentenced on Nov. 11. No date has been set. The Daily Journal regrets the error.