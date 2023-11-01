Blotter: Nov. 1, 2023

FLEEING AND ELUDING

Kankakee police arrested Fidel Torres, 26, of Kankakee, and issued him tickets Monday for fleeing and attempting to elude and reckless driving.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., Kankakee said in a report, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Eastgate Industrial Parkway and East Court Street on a Mazda operated by Torres, but the vehicle fled which led to a pursuit.

The vehicle fled near 4500E Road, northeast of Illinois Route 17. Torres was driving at a high rate of speed and on the opposite side of the road. The officer terminated the pursuit due to public safety concerns and advised surrounding agencies of the last known location, the report said.

Bradley police later stopped the offending vehicle, which was occupied with Torres and three passengers.

Torres was released on scene with a notice to appear in court, the report said.

VEHICLE IN RIVER

Kankakee police and fire personnel were dispatched at 10:59 a.m. Saturday to Legion Park regarding a vehicle that went into the Kankakee River.

The incident occurred during an alleged domestic situation. One of the persons involved is believed to have been responsible for putting the vehicle in the river, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

The accelerator was rigged with a wooden pole allowing it to enter the river driverless, Kidwell said.