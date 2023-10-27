Judge rules man is sexually violent offender

KANKAKEE — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Wednesday a Kankakee County judge found a registered sex offender is a sexually violent person.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott ordered that Brian Cano, 57, of Momence, be committed this week to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services. Cano had been detained in the IDHS Treatment and Detention Facility awaiting his trial.

The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office, based on the 2013 conviction.

“I appreciate the judge finding this predator to be a sexually violent person, which prevents him from being able to harm anyone else,” Raoul said in a news release.

“His criminal history proves he is a danger to the community, and I am committed to protecting Illinois families from those who prey on children.”

According to Raoul, Cano was convicted in 1988 in Cook County of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault against a 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy, then sentenced to 11 years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty in 2013 in Kankakee County to two counts of attempted criminal sexual assault against a 5-year-old boy, as well as failure to report annually as a sex offender and failure to report his change of address.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Under the Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act, enacted in January 1998, Raoul’s office files cases seeking to commit offenders to the custody of IDHS. To be committed under the act, a person must have been convicted of a sexually violent offense and suffer from a mental disorder.

The Attorney General’s office must also prove the offender is likely to commit future acts of sexual violence if released from custody.

Once committed to IDHS, offenders are regularly re-evaluated to determine if they continue to meet the criteria for commitment as a sexually violent person.

Bureau Chief Andrea Kirch and Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Zyznar handled the case for Raoul’s Sexually Violent Persons Bureau.