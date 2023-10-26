Vandals strike KVPD park

KANKAKEE — For the third time this year, Pine Park in Kankakee has been the target of vandals.

The subject came up during Monday’s meeting of the Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners.

Commissioner Ray Eads asked Executive Director Dayna Heitz about vandalism of the gazebo in Cobb Park that occurred in early summer.

The offender, who Heitz said was apprehended, used a baseball bat to damage the gazebo, one of two talk show host David Letterman gifted to the city of Kankakee in 1999.

Heitz informed the board the damage at Pine Park was “severe.” The park is located at East Pine Street and North Cottage Avenue.

Kids playing at the park Sunday located the graffiti, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

For a third time a slide in the park was targeted. There was also graffiti, Heitz said.

“We have struggled [with vandalism] at that park,” Heitz said.

“I hate to say it, but it is common with park and recreation districts to be vandalized.”

The local organization Kankakee Forgives recently worked at cleaning up the park, Heitz said.

So far this year, vandals have caused approximately $3,500 in damage. The total for 2022 was $5,300.

A slide at Beckman Park was damaged, porta-potties have been destroyed by fire or tipped over, a cement bench at Steve Hunter Park was destroyed.

Earlier this year, KVPD’s Splash Valley Aquatic Center was one of several properties in Kankakee County hit by a graffiti bandit.

Levi Cordova, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police Jan. 29 for charges of criminal damage to government supported property and criminal defacement of property.

Cordova spray painted the viaduct area of South East Avenue and East Water Street by spray painting the cement walls.

In June, Cordova pleaded guilty for criminal damage to government property and received 24 months probation.