Sullivan's lawyer reviewing report, transcript

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic said during a court appearance Tuesday he continues going through a doctor’s report regarding his client Darius Sullivan.

Sullivan, 27, of Bourbonnais, is charged with shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

Pentuic said the doctor’s report deals with a psychological/insanity examination of Sullivan.

“That is one of multiple components I am working on,” Pentuic told Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Pentuic said he is reviewing a transcript of a Sept. 28, 2022, motion hearing that dealt with Sullivan’s interview with Illinois State Police investigators after he was arrested in Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.

Sullivan’s next court date is Nov. 14.

The shooting occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Rittmanic and Bailey had responded to the Bradley hotel in regards to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 27, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury Jan. 21, 2022. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.

Harris’ next court date is Dec. 8 before Bradshaw-Elliott.