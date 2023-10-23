Peotone police investigate robbery

PEOTONE — The Peotone Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Oct. 16 at Peotone Tobacco & Liquor, located in the 400 block of South Governor’s Highway.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., two Black male suspects entered the store displaying a handgun, Peotone police said in a release.

The suspects held the employees at gunpoint while they took cigarettes and cash before fleeing from the store on foot. There were no reported injuries, the release said.

Anyone with information should contact the Peotone Police Department 708-258-3003.