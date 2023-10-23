Herscher police make arrests in store burglary

HERSCHER — Two Herscher teens have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s burglary of the County West Market, village police said.

The 15-year-old juveniles were taken into custody at 10 p.m. Sunday for the charges of burglary, theft, vandalism and curfew violation. The store is in the 100 block of West Kankakee Avenue.

They were transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center and released to their parents, Herscher police said.

The suspects gained entry into the business by smashing the front window. Once inside, the suspects stole multiple tobacco/vape items before running away.

Crime Stoppers and the assistance of the Herscher community helped police arrest the two juveniles, police said.