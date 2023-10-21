Judge rules against detaining men who crashed stolen Chicago vehicle

KANKAKEE — Two men arrested by local law agencies for possession of a stolen motor vehicle believed to have been carjacked from Chicago earlier this week were released following their detention hearings.

The hearing was held before Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge William Dickenson.

The men were released following their Thursday detention hearings in Kankakee County Court.

Kankakee County sheriff’s police arrested Jalion M. Holden, 20, of Calumet Park, and Derrick R. Young, 19, of Matteson, early Wednesday morning after the Toyota Camry they are accused of carjacking from an Uber driver on Chicago’s South Side crashed while traveling south on Interstate 57 near the Bourbonnais Parkway’s 318 interchange.

On Thursday, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe charged Holden with aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a motor vehicle [less than $25,000], unlawful possession of a credit/debit card, resisting or obstructing a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident and an outstanding arrest warrant out of Ogle County for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Young was charged with aggravated vehicle hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle [less than $25,000].

Under the state’s new charging guidelines, which are part of the heavily-debated SAFE-T Act, aggravated vehicular hijacking is a detainable offense.

The other charges against both men are non-detainable, meaning they must be released pending their court case. Prosecutors have 90 days under the SAFE-T Act to bring the men to trial.

The next court date for both Holden and Young is Nov. 14.

“Pre SAFE-T Act, a bond could have been set on these defendants, which more than likely would have held them pending trial,” Rowe said.

“So as a result of the SAFE-T Act, someone charged with these types of offenses is released right back into the neighborhood.”

<strong>LAWSUIT FILED</strong>

Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey sued state officials, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul, last year.

Their lawsuit and the ones from more than 60 other state’s attorneys in the state were consolidated into one arguing the SAFE-T Act was unconstitutional.

Kankakee County Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington ruled in the state’s attorneys favor last December, days before the SAFE-T Act was supposed to go into effect.

The Illinois Supreme Court overturned that ruling in July. It went into effect Sept. 18.

Even though the carjacking took place in Chicago, Rowe explained he charged Holden and Young with aggravated vehicular hijacking since the alleged crime continued into Kankakee County’s jurisdiction.

Judge Dickenson heard arguments from Rowe and Kankakee County Assistant Public Defender Jena Jones.

“What evidence do you have that they were the ones who hijacked the victim’s car? You have no identification by the witness, no description of the suspects other than the victim told police it was two Black men. You have no evidence,” Dickenson said.

Rowe said Holden had one of the victim’s phones and credit cards in his possession when police apprehended him. He also did not have a receipt from the Uber driver. Young had no proof he took the bus.

“It was a short time from when the car was stolen in Chicago and the car crashed in Kankakee County. It fits the time frame,” Rowe said during Young’s detention hearing.

“I’m not finding probable cause. Cook County can take a look at this,” Dickenson said when he denied the petition to detain.

During Holden’s hearing, Jones said the only evidence prosecutors had from the victim was his credit card that Holden had possession of at the time of his arrest.

“They had no identification of the defendant by the victim. There were no photos of them [from Chicago officials] or a lineup done by [Chicago] police,” Jones said.

Again, Dickenson mentioned lack of information or evidence from Cook County authorities.

“Chicago police didn’t do their job in this case. I am not faulting you, Mr. Rowe,” Dickenson said as he denied the state’s petition to detain Holden.

Rowe said he will still be charging both Holden and Young with aggravated vehicular hijacking when he takes their cases next month before the Kankakee County grand jury.

<strong>THE INCIDENT</strong>

According to Chicago police reports, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the driver of the Uber said two Black men threatened to kill him if he didn’t get out of his Toyota Camry in the 6900 block of Cornell Avenue.

The victim said they took his wallet and two cell phones. He was physically assaulted as well, according to the Chicago police report.

About an hour later, Illinois State Police reported they were advised of a single-vehicle crash along I-57. The vehicle was located abandoned in a cornfield west of the southbound lanes of I-57, Rowe said during Holden and Young’s detention hearings.

Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies and Bourbonnais police located Holden and Young in the vicinity of Bourbonnais Parkway [6000N Road] and U.S. Route 45/52. Both men had mud on their shoes and pants, Rowe said.

Holden told police they had been dropped off at the top of the Bourbonnais Parkway overpass. Young said he arrived via metro bus.

Rowe said he was unsure if Young was talking about the River Valley Metropolitan Mass Transit District. They do not run buses at that time of night.

Neither man could provide a receipt or other evidence of any Uber or bus ride, Rowe said.

Police found Holden to be in possession of one of the victim’s credit cards. Other documents from the vehicle contained the name of the victim in Chicago.

Holden is being held in Jerome Combs Detention Center on Ogle County’s warrant. He has no prior convictions, Rowe said.

Young was convicted Oct. 13 for domestic battery, violating an order of protection, child endangerment and is currently on probation for those offenses in Cook County, Rowe said.