Crash leads to arrest of two carjackers

BOURBONNAIS — A crash on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County early Wednesday morning led to the arrest of two men in Bourbonnais who carjacked the vehicle at gunpoint in Chicago.

In a news release, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said they arrested 20-year-old Jalion M. Holden, of Calumet Park, and 19-year-old Derrick R. Young, of Matteson.

Preliminary charges against Holden include possession of a motor vehicle [less than $25,000], unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis [30-500 grams], resisting a peace officer and an outstanding arrest warrant out of Ogle County for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Young is preliminarily charged for possession of a stolen motor vehicle [less than $25,000].

At 3:28 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 57 just north of the 318 exit [Bourbonnais Parkway/6000N Road] in regards to an accident. It was reported that the vehicle came to rest in a cornfield and that two occupants had fled on foot.

A Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputy located the two men matching the description of those that had fled near U.S. Route 45/52 and the Bourbonnais Parkway/6000N Road.

As sheriff’s deputies, as well as several officers from the Illinois State Police and neighboring agencies, were speaking with the men, one fled on foot. After a brief pursuit resulting in a Taser deployment, Holden was apprehended.

While officers were on scene of the incident, it was determined that the vehicle that Holden and Young had initially occupied and wrecked had been carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago at approximately 2:20 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

“I am extremely grateful that no one was seriously injured or killed during the reckless behavior that these two individuals displayed through a multitude of counties/jurisdictions,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release.

“I’m appreciative of the efforts of all of the officers involved and thank each of the participating law enforcement agencies for working collectively to remove these two from our streets.”