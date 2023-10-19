Bourbonnais adds sign in latest step of gateway project

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais officials took another step in changing the look of the village’s northern entrance.

The step forward comes with a look back at the French heritage of Bourbonnais.

A fleur de lis with “Bourbonnais” on the base surrounded by plants will greet motorists as they exit off Interstate 57 Exit 318 onto Bourbonnais Parkway/6000N Road.

It will stand 12-feet tall and 8-feet wide, according to documents.

At Monday’s meeting, Bourbonnais trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance giving permission for Hitchcock Design Group, of Naperville, to prepare the final design documents, with specifics to be used in the bidding process and permitting through Illinois Department of Transportation.

According to documents, the village will pay $5,750 to Hitchcock. The hope is for the installation to be completed in March 2024.

Hitchcock have been working with the village on the Northern Gateway Project for about two years.

“This is one of the key areas we are looking at,” said Laurie Cyr, assistant administrator.

The project is part of the branding of the village that will remake the 4-mile corridor which runs from the Bourbonnais Parkway south to Olivet Nazarene University at the intersection of Illinois Route 102 and U.S. Route 45/52.

“We can show businesses and others this is how the village will look,” Cyr said.

Cyr said the next step in the plan will be the intersection of Larry Power Road and North Convent Avenue.

Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said the project will take five to 10 years to complete.

Funding will come from state grants, sales tax money collected from two of the village’s three business taxing districts and Tax Increment Financing district [TIF] funds.

Those two business districts are in the North Convent Street Business District, which runs north from William Latham Sr. Drive to Hilltop Drive, and the Bourbonnais Business District, which encompasses an area north of Larry Power Road to the Bourbonnais Parkway and around the I-57 318 exit.

<strong>PSI WAREHOUSE</strong>

Trustees adopted an ordinance establishing an economic development agreement with PSI General Contractors of Kankakee.

The company plans to build a $40-million warehouse complex on property located behind the Road Ranger Travel Center, currently under construction along the interchange’s west side.

There are four warehouses planned, PSI officials said. Each warehouse would be approximately 100,000 square feet.

The ordinance would allow economic incentives through the village in the form of Tax Increment Financing. The land sits in one of the village’s TIF districts.

The proposed TIF agreement runs for 10 years. In years 1-5, PSI would receive 75% from leasers. The remaining 25% goes to the village. Years 6-10 would have the sharing be 50/50.

PSI officials said the project will be built in four phases.

In Phase 1, PSI would build a 100,000-square-foot warehouse that it would lease. The warehouse could be subdivided or expanded.

PSI is building the warehouse first and then recruiting businesses, company officials said during the July meeting.

There are three other phases. Upon leasing out the first warehouse, the next phase would be started.