Second arrest made in Oct. 4 shooting in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A second arrest has been made related to the Oct. 4 shooting in Kankakee which injured a Chicago Heights man.

Kankakee police said Tuesday Devalon R. Keys, 23, of Kankakee. was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Kankakee police located Keys at the Kankakee County Probation Department and placed him in custody.

Keys’ arrest was in connection to the Oct. 4 shooting in the 100 block of North Rosewood Avenue, when he and Ralph Esper allegedly got into a verbal confrontation, which resulted in them shooting at one another in the staircase of a house.

Esper was wounded and transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment. He was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital Oct. 5.

Esper was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office for possession of a firearm by felon.

Multiple shell casings were found and bullet holes were discovered near the doorway and at the top of the stairs of an apartment. The pattern of bullet holes were consistent with shots being fired in both directions.

Officers determined Esper was involved in the shooting and that he returned fire on an individual allegedly shooting at him.