Mother, son arrested for stealing Manteno village vehicles

MANTENO — A man and woman are in custody Monday following their arrests by Manteno police for the charge of stealing three village department of public works vehicles.

According to a Manteno police press release, Zachary P. Palmer, 23, and Shannon Palmer, 40, both of Coal City, were arrested Monday morning. They are mother and son.

According to Kankakee County custody records, the Palmers are awaiting detention hearings in Kankakee County Court. The Tri-County Auto task Force charged the two with burglary and possession of a motor vehicle.

Shortly after midnight, the release said a department of public works vehicle was stolen from the department’s location, in the 10000 block of North Maple Street.

Wilmington police contacted Manteno police that the vehicle was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Wilmington, where they terminated the pursuit, the release said.

While determining the status of the vehicle, two more department of public works vehicles drove past a Manteno police officer, who attempted to stop the vehicles. Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police assisted in attempting to stop the vehicles, the release said.

Both departments terminated the pursuit of the vehicles after one of the vehicles was located parked in the area of 6000N Road and 3000E Road in rural Bourbonnais. The other stolen vehicle was able to elude police, according to the release.

The department of public works building was checked and found to have been forcibly entered and two Ford F250 trucks that the Manteno and Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police attempted to stop were found to have been stolen, the release said.

During the investigation, police were able to come up with a man as a person of interest. A woman was also observed on surveillance video, the release said.

Peotone located Zachary Palmer and detained him for agents with the Tri-County Auto Task Force, who questioned him at the Manteno Police Department, the release said.

Agents observed a woman outside the police department that was wearing clothing identified in the video from the burglary, the release said.

Shannon Palmer was questioned and subsequently arrested for her involvement according to the release.

One of the three vehicles stolen — a white Ford F250 with a power liftgate — has not been recovered, according to the release.

The case is still currently being investigated.