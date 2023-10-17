Blotter: October 17, 2023

<strong>CRASH</strong>

Illinois State Police Troop 5 arrested Deante L. Randall, 20, of Chicago, for the charges of no valid driver’s license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of a personal injury traffic crash on Sunday.

According to an ISP report, at 7:39 a.m., ISP Troop 5 units located a vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound near mile marker 314. It matched the description of a vehicle that left the scene of a personal injury crash earlier on I-57 northbound at mile marker 302.

A traffic stop was made and the vehicle had damage indicating it was involved in a recent crash.

<strong>FORGERY</strong>

Bradley police arrested Johnathan R. Varvel, 39, for the charges of theft by deception, forgery and unlawful possession of a debit/credit card Oct. 10.

According to a report, Bradley police took a report for forgery and theft from a man. He advised that his checkbook was stolen. He noticed several unlawful transactions were completed at a store in the 900 block of North Kinzie Avenue on several separate days, the report said.

Investigators were able to identify Varvel as the offender. He completed 19 separate unlawful transactions at a local store using the stolen checkbook totaling more than $5,000.

At the time of his arrest Oct. 10, Varvel was in possession of a credit card that did not belong to him, the report said.

— Daily Journal staff report