Kankakee police make arrest in Saturday shooting

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested a 20-year-old Kankakee man following a Saturday afternoon drive-by shooting which occurred in the 400 block of South Wildwood Avenue.

According to Kankakee police, Teantrone D. Spivery, 20, was charged for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At 2:45 p.m., officers found an 18-year-old man lying on the South Wildwood sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Kankakee hospital by the Kankakee Fire Department, according to Kankakee police.

Officers located several shell casings at the location and obtained a description of the suspects’ vehicle. Officers located the vehicle parked in front of a house in the 200 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

Officers spoke to the resident of the house and obtained consent to search the residence. They recovered one firearm.

Officers located five individuals inside the residence, and they were transported to the Kankakee Police Department for questioning.

Following the interviews, the report said, Spivery was arrested for the charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426.