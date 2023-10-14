Family of 1990 murder victim awaits final chapter

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the next court date for John Colasurdo will be Nov. 2. No date has been set for his sentencing.</em>

Thirty-three years have passed since Denise Brown’s grandmother, Helen Correll, was found murdered in her home in the 800 block of West Goodwin Street in Bradley.

Her 80-year-old grandmother lived next to Brown’s parents in a home they owned.

Brown’s parents discovered her grandmother dead inside the front door of her house on Feb 20, 1990. Helen Correll was stabbed 46 times, Brown said.

“I remember that night like it was yesterday,” Brown recalled earlier this week during an interview.

The man who killed Helen Correll — 48-year-old John Colasurdo — is scheduled to be resentenced Nov. 11 in Kankakee County Court.

“It feels like this has been going on forever. It doesn’t seem to stop,” Brown said.

Brown, 71, and her husband, Doug, have attended all of Colasurdo’s court dates leading up to next month’s resentencing.

One of Helen Correl’s six daughters — Nadine Correll Davis, who lives in California — was asked during an interview if the word “nightmare” describes the past three decades.

“That’s an appropriate word,” the 80-year-old Davis said. “It reopened everything again.”

Davis and her sister, Virginia Moyer, of Papineau, Helen Correll’s daughters, are still living.

Brown’s mother, Delores McCarty Hartman, and three of her mother’s sisters, Marie Turner, Dorothy Behrends and Loretta Schneider, have died since Colasurdo was convicted in 2008.

<strong>A JUVENILE</strong>

Colasudo was 14 at the time of Helen Correll’s death in 1990. According to police, a 12-year-old boy was also involved. Police could not charge him because of his age.

The investigation into Correll’s death turned into a “cold case” until a letter written by one of the two boys — which one wrote the letter is not known — was received in 2003.

Current Bradley Police Don Barber was then detective sergeant in charge of investigations.

It was the break police needed.

At the time, Denise Brown worked as a school nurse in the Bradley Elementary school district.

Barber informed her of the letter.

A year later, the then 29-year-old Colasurdo was indicted and arrested for the murder of Helen Correll.

According to an October 2004 story, the indictment said Colasurdo fatally knifed the elderly woman while committing a home invasion and residential burglary.

At the time of the investigation, Colasurdo was in prison serving time for two 1990s convictions: an unrelated attempted murder in Cook County and an aggravated battery committed in Perry County.

In 1990, a juvenile younger than 18 could be tried as an adult for murder.

Colasurdo was convicted and sentenced to natural life in prison by now-retired Kankakee County Circuit Judge Clark Erickson.

<strong>‘SO IRONIC’</strong>

In June 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miller v. Alabama and its companion case, Jackson v. Hobbs, holding that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for all children 17 or younger convicted of homicide are unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment.

The ruling meant teens sentenced to life in prison without parole at age 14 are entitled to new sentencing hearings.

Colasurdo filed an appeal with the Third District of the Illinois Appellate Court.

He argued he should be resentenced. He also contended he should have been tried as a juvenile.

In their ruling, the three justices agreed Colasurdo should be resentenced under Miller v. Alabama.

However, they ruled against him being tried as a juvenile. There is no statute of limitations on murder cases, they wrote in their ruling.

The justices remanded the case back to Kankakee County. Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott is presiding over the case.

Denise Brown said she and her husband will be in attendance Nov. 2 for Colasurdo's latest court date.

There will be closure again, she said.

Brown recalled her grandmother as a sweet German woman, who loved her family, and when angered, took care of it herself.

Brown’s parents moved her grandmother to the house in Bradley from L’Erable.

“Dad [Cal McCarty] was close to my grandmother. He brought her up here to be safe,” Brown said.

“That is so ironic.”