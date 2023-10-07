Visit Kankakee County awards 10 grants to help promote tourism

KANKAKEE — Visit Kankakee County, a tourism campaign by the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, announced Friday the recipients of its latest round of grant funding given in an effort to drive tourism and visitation to Kankakee County.

The organization’s board of directors selected small and large projects that positively impact the visitor economy, according to a news release from CVB Executive Director Nicole Gavin.

The board of directors awarded 10 grants totaling $268,575, according to Gavin.

Those 10 were:

• Deer Ridge Barn: $95,000 for improvements and expansion.

• Village of Bradley: $50,000 for the Bradley Sports Complex.

• Kankakee Development Corporation: $28,425 for historic downtown enhancement, sidewalk dining and outdoor art installations.

• City of Kankakee: $25,000 for the 2024 Kankakee River Regatta.

• Olivet Nazarene University: $25,000 for baseball field renovation.

• Momence Park District: $20,000 for the new Skate Dot installation.

• Locavore Farm: $10,150 for marketing assistance for new event collaborations.

• Hedgeapple Arts: $5,000 for its art gallery expansion.

• Kankakee Valley Theatre Association: $5,000 for marketing support and 2023-2024 season enhancements.

• Little Me Learn & Play Studio: $5,000 for its Mobile Art Studio and art show marketing assistance.

Grant recipients receiving up to $24,999 were required to secure a 25% matching contribution, while those awarded $25,000 or more had to provide a 50% match.

“This round garnered an impressive 22 applications with funding requests surpassing $3 million,” Gavin commented.

“We were delighted to witness such robust interest in advancing Kankakee County’s tourism.”

It was the second round of grants awarded this year.

In the spring, Visit Kankakee County directors awarded $647,500 to 10 applicants.

The funding comes from the Community Tourism Action Plan grant program that is available for government agencies, private and public businesses and community organizations to aid in the completion of the projects.

CTAP grants allow for the creation of unique visitor experiences to attract new tourists and extend the stays of current visitors.

Provision of co-op marketing support for new signature events, expected to draw overnight visitors to Kankakee County.

The generation of overnight visitors and quantifiable room nights within Kankakee County.

These CTAP grants have been strategically devised to stimulate further progress and prosperity in Kankakee County’s thriving tourism sector, which contributed $6.6 million in direct local tax revenue in 2022, according to the release.

A third round of the CTAP grant is being considered in late winter 2024. More information will be released at a later date, Gavin said in the release.