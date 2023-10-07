Police arrest man wounded in Wednesday shooting

KANKAKEE — A day after a Chicago Heights man was wounded during a shooting, Kankakee police arrested him Thursday for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Ralph D. Esper, 37, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by felon. Esper is currently on parole for an attempted armed robbery conviction in Cook County.

Police said at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday they responded to a shots fired report in the 100 block of North Rosewood Avenue.

Multiple shell casings were found and bullet holes were discovered near the doorway and at the top of the stairs of an apartment. The pattern of bullet holes were consistent with shots being fired in both directions.

Officers talked with the apartment resident and gained permission to enter her apartment.

Upon entering the apartment, officers located Esper and two small children. Esper was standing in the living room. He told officers he had been shot. Officers called Kankakee Fire Department for an ambulance.

The children did not sustain any injuries and were reunited with their mother.

While officers were speaking with Esper, it was determined he was involved in the shooting and that he returned fire on an individual allegedly shooting at him, the release said.

Esper provided officers with the location of his firearm, which was subsequently retrieved by detectives.

Esper was transported to a Kankakee hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He was arrested Thursday after his release from the hospital.